2016 Chevrolet Cruze

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<p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Automatic, 4 Cylinder Gas Saver. Has Only 154,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Infotainment System With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Advertised Unfit</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Vehicle is being offered for sale not certified and not e-tested, so it is considered non drivable, Once the Safety is done it will be road worthy and safe. Safety Certification is Available For $895.00</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca</span></p><p><span style=color: rgb(186, 55, 42);><strong><span style=font-size: 24pt;>416-886-7788</span></strong></span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>D2 AUTO SALES</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>3748 KINGSTON RD</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>BUSINESS HOURS</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM </span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SUNDAYS CLOSED</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,588

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Automatic/Gas Saver/BackupCamera/Bluetooth/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14283845

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Automatic/Gas Saver/BackupCamera/Bluetooth/Sunroof

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$6,588

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB4G7214317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, 4 Cylinder Gas Saver. Has Only 154,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Infotainment System With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is being offered for sale not certified and not e-tested, so it is considered non drivable, Once the Safety is done it will be road worthy and safe. Safety Certification is Available For $895.00

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
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$6,588

+ taxes & licensing>

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2016 Chevrolet Cruze