2016 Chrysler Town & Country

173,639 KM

Details Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L Touring-l

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L Touring-l

Location

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3

416-755-3322

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1CG7GR100898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,639 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L Touring-l
2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L Touring-l 173,639 KM $16,888 + tax & lic

Kingscross Hyundai

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-755-3322

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Kingscross Hyundai

416-755-3322

2016 Chrysler Town & Country