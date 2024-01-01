$16,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring-L Touring-l
Location
Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
416-755-3322
Used
173,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1CG7GR100898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 173,639 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
