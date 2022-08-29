2016 Dodge Charger

$9,800 + taxes & licensing 2 6 0 , 2 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 260,238 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Steel Wheels LED Taillights Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Mechanical 50 State Emissions Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 3.07 Axle Ratio Trim Cloth Upholstery Powertrain engine hour meter Comfort Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front assist handle Radio data system Integrated rear headrests Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Dual Tip Exhaust Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Acoustic laminated glass Multi-function display Brake drying Front struts Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary engine cooler Capless fuel filler system AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS 3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 220 AMPS ALTERNATOR 16.5 STEERING RATIO 66 WATTS SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

