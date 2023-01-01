$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-7788
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Accident Free/CVP/7 Passenger/Comes Cerified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10111896
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR316457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 129,000KM on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
Vehicle Features
