2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADIAN VALUE PACKAGE
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10522488
- Stock #: 0048
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR315949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 251,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CVP! AFTERMARKET NAVI AND BACKUP CAMERA! EXTRA SET WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! SECOND ROW SEAT MISSING! IDEAL FOR WORK VAN!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENT ! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! YOU
SAFETY, YOU SAVE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
