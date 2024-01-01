Menu
Account
Sign In
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8<div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :</div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/</div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.</div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.</div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 Omvic fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.</div>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

235,925 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - Crusie Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - Crusie Control

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

  1. 1728329884
  2. 1728329883
  3. 1728329884
  4. 1728329880
  5. 1728329883
  6. 1728329878
  7. 1728329883
  8. 1728329884
  9. 1728329884
  10. 1728329882
  11. 1728329883
  12. 1728329883
  13. 1728329877
  14. 1728329882
  15. 1728329884
  16. 1728329882
  17. 1728329883
  18. 1728329884
  19. 1728329884
  20. 1728329883
  21. 1728329883
  22. 1728329884
  23. 1728329884
  24. 1728329882
  25. 1728329882
  26. 1728329884
  27. 1728329884
  28. 1728329883
  29. 1728329884
  30. 1728329884
  31. 1728329883
  32. 1728329884
  33. 1728329884
  34. 1728329884
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,925KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4GR135108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 235,925 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8    For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :   www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/   At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.       WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.       Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.        Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 Omvic fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

Used 2010 BMW X3 28I-AWD-LEATHER-PANOROOF-BLUETOOTH-ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 BMW X3 28I-AWD-LEATHER-PANOROOF-BLUETOOTH-ALLOYS 237,562 KM $6,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE- Navigation - Backup Camera- Leather for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE- Navigation - Backup Camera- Leather 168,107 KM $10,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT- Alloys- Bluetooth- Aux - Crusie Control for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT- Alloys- Bluetooth- Aux - Crusie Control 213,300 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan