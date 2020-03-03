Safety Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

4 Speakers

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Cloth Bucket Seats

Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices

17' Wheel Covers

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Reclining 3rd row seat

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Front Anti-Roll Bar

17' x 6.5' steel wheels

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bumpers: body-colour

Front wheel independent suspension

Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest

3rd row seats: split-bench

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

Quick Order Package 29E Canada Value Package

Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD

