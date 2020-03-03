Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP | 6 TOCHOOSE FROM | FINANCING AVAILABLE

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP | 6 TOCHOOSE FROM | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,106KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4816821
  • Stock #: PX0206RS
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR145882
Exterior Colour
True Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit all credit applications are accepted and Welcome! Toronto Auto Group has been in business since 1999 with over 46,000 units sold. We carry a large selection of over 725 used cars, trucks, vans and SUV s in stock! Please call today. We specialize in 2nd chance auto loan approvals. We are the credit rebuilding specialists we service ALL of Ontario, we offer Free Home Delivery. Thank you for your consideration we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Rebuild your credit rebuild your life!! Trades: we take any trade! High KM / Low KM / Older / Newer. *** We Will Buy Your Trader Even if You Don't Buy Our Vehicle*** ** Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $695+HST** ** Please note, all 2017,2018, 2019, 2020 model year are previous daily rental **'

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Cloth Bucket Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • 17' Wheel Covers
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • 17' x 6.5' steel wheels
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
  • Quick Order Package 29E Canada Value Package
  • Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD

