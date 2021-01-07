Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

139,996 KM

Details Description Features

$11,880

+ tax & licensing
$11,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

CLEAN CARFAX | CREW | NAVI | CAM | LEATHER | 4 SNOW TIRES* |

CLEAN CARFAX | CREW | NAVI | CAM | LEATHER | 4 SNOW TIRES* |

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,880

+ taxes & licensing

139,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6442144
  • Stock #: 4587
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7GR243476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4587
  • Mileage 139,996 KM

Vehicle Description

***DODGE INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST***AUTO, BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT, A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, CREW, 7 PASS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 139,997 KM! ** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED . CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**OPTIONAL 4 NEW SNOW TIRES FOR 199 PLUS TAX.***

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

