Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew+/DVD/NAVI/B.CAM/LEATHER/STOW&GO/ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew+/DVD/NAVI/B.CAM/LEATHER/STOW&GO/ALLOYS

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6840686
  • Stock #: 17144 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7GR153972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: 9 Amplified Speakers with Subwoofer, Compact Spare Tire, Driver Convenience Group, Dual Independent Blu-ray®/ DVD Entertainment System, Mopar Body-Colour Running Boards, Mopar Premium Group, Passenger Convenience Group, Power Folding Third-Row Seat• Power Sunroof• Radio 430N Multimedia Centre with, Garmin Navigation5• Safety Sphere Group• Security Group• Trailer Tow Group, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 171,945 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 1 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT/...
 0 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory