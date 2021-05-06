Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,705 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

173,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7051145
  • VIN: 2C3RDGBG2GR109509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,705 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

