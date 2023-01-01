Menu
2016 Ford Edge

165,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

SEL

Location

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446543
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J92GBB01476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

