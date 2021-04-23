Menu
2016 Ford Edge

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

SE REDUCED!

SE REDUCED!

Location

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6996245
  • Stock #: 000006
  • VIN: 1FMPK3G98GBB85353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 000006
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

dddiiissscccooouuunnnttt??

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC)

**Call (905) 842-2886 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 2456 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville!! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

