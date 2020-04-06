Menu
2016 Ford Escape

SE|SYNC|BLUETOOTH| HEATED SEATS|REV CAM

2016 Ford Escape

SE|SYNC|BLUETOOTH| HEATED SEATS|REV CAM

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,321KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4872564
  • Stock #: L6556
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX7GUB26682
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Clean Title, Single Owner, Reverse Cam, Heated Seats, Voice activated SYNC, Blueooth, and more.

OWN THIS NO DOWN $55/WK (only 4.99% APR for 72 months, O.A.C*), Heated Seats, Handsfree Bluetooth, and more.

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.

This model(1.6L Ecoboost) comes with lots of features(200A Equipment package, FWD) such as:

-6 Speed Select Shift Auto Transmission
-Ford's My Key System
-Touchpad on door for keyless entry
-Sirius FM
-Microsoft Sync Voice Activated system
-Automatic Headlamps
-Tinted glass in 2nd and 3rd row
-Rear spoiler
-Traction Control with Roll stability control
-Airbags - Driver, Driver Knee, Passenger, and Side
-Latch Child Restraint System
-Reverse Camera with guidance
-Alloy Wheels
-Rear Seat armrest
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

East Court Ford Lincoln

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

