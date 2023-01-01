2016 Ford Explorer

$12,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 4 , 0 6 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10136613

10136613 Stock #: 1925

1925 VIN: 1FM5K8ARXGGC95892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1925

Mileage 214,069 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Odometer rear window defogger POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar 3.65 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock Rear Tow Hooks Exterior Steel Wheels LED Taillights Rear Privacy Glass Halogen Headlights Black window trim Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features sun visors 4-Wheel ABS Full wheel covers digital odometer Rearview Camera System Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Front power windows 3-point front seatbelts Acoustic laminated glass Dual speed rear wiper Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Led Headlights 80 watts Multi-function display Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Capless fuel filler system 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING 220 AMPS ALTERNATOR 1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 15.8 STEERING RATIO BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR 6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS REAR CAMERA SYSTEM WASHER LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.