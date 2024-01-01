$16,490+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD Leather/Nav/Camera - No Accident!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$16,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,821 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD – Black-on-Black Beauty | NO ACCIDENTS | Carfax Certified 🔥
🚗 Get Ready to Turn Heads in this Stunning Explorer!
This 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is a true masterpiece, combining power, luxury, and style. With a sleek black-on-black design and a clean, accident-free Carfax, it’s the perfect ride for anyone who demands both performance and elegance.
💎 WHY YOU'LL LOVE THIS EXPLORER:
- 🔥 Heated Leather Seats for that premium feel and ultimate comfort
- ☀️ Dual Sunroofs that let you enjoy the sun and fresh air wherever you go
- 🗺️ Built-in Navigation – never get lost again with intuitive directions at your fingertips
- 📸 Backup Camera – safety and convenience in one sleek package
- 🛠️ Alloy Wheels – a stylish upgrade that commands attention
- 🔑 Push-Start & Remote Start for an effortless and modern driving experience
- 🎵 Premium Sound System – your favorite tunes have never sounded better
- 📱 Microsoft SYNC – Seamlessly connect your smartphone for hands-free calling, music streaming, and more
- 🚙 Parking Sensors – Never worry about tight spaces again with advanced parking assistance
- 🚗 Tow Hitch & Trailer Mode – Ready for any adventure or towing needs, whether it's a boat, trailer, or camper
🌟 EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION, INSIDE & OUT:
This vehicle has been carefully maintained, ensuring a like-new experience for its next owner. It’s ready for whatever adventure you have in mind!
🚙 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE POWER
With 4WD, this Explorer is built to take on all kinds of terrain, giving you confidence on any road, in any season.
💯 Carfax Certified, No Accidents
Drive with peace of mind knowing this beauty comes with a clean, verified Carfax and no accident history.
🔥 DEAL OF THE YEAR – ACT FAST!
A Ford Explorer like this won’t last long! Contact now to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this black beauty is the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
The Cars Factory
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-2323