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Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Ford F-150

149,999 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14325611

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

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Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
149,999KM
VIN 1FTEX1E87GFC85860

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-XXXX

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416-699-6630

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2016 Ford F-150