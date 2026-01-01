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<p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>XLT Supercab </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>5.0L 8cylinder, 4X4</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Alloys</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Brand New LT Tires </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Safety Certification Included</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Professionally Detailed and Ready to GO!</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Buy with confidence from a family-owned and operated dealership proudly serving the community since 1979!</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Call today to schedule your test drive. All vehicles come certified with no hidden fees. Financing options are available for all credit situations good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help!</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Extended U-Select Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable for added peace of mind.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Visit us online <a href=@californiaclassics.ca>@californiaclassics.ca</a> to view our full line of inventory, or contact us for more information.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>California Classics: 3089 Danforth Ave, Toronto Conveniently located 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>OMVIC Licensed and UCDA member.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>HST and Licensing not included.</p>

2016 Ford F-150

227,495 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

XLT | 5.0L | 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14379115

2016 Ford F-150

XLT | 5.0L | 4X4

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
227,495KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF0GFB14192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 227,495 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT Supercab 

5.0L 8cylinder, 4X4

Alloys

Brand New LT Tires 

Safety Certification Included

Professionally Detailed and Ready to GO!

 

Buy with confidence from a family-owned and operated dealership proudly serving the community since 1979!

 

Call today to schedule your test drive. All vehicles come certified with no hidden fees. Financing options are available for all credit situations good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help!

 

Extended U-Select Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable for added peace of mind.

 

Visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view our full line of inventory, or contact us for more information.

California Classics: 3089 Danforth Ave, Toronto Conveniently located 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

 

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA member.

HST and Licensing not included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-699-XXXX

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416-699-6630

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$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2016 Ford F-150