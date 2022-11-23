$16,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Motor World
416-287-3241
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
321,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9401272
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG3GFC48710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 321,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 YR/20,000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motor World
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7