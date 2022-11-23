Menu
2016 Ford F-150

321,000 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

321,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9401272
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG3GFC48710

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 321,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 YR/20,000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

