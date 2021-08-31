Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

192,673 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7639678
  2. 7639678
  3. 7639678
  4. 7639678
  5. 7639678
  6. 7639678
  7. 7639678
  8. 7639678
  9. 7639678
  10. 7639678
  11. 7639678
  12. 7639678
  13. 7639678
  14. 7639678
  15. 7639678
  16. 7639678
  17. 7639678
  18. 7639678
  19. 7639678
  20. 7639678
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

192,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7639678
  • Stock #: 317441
  • VIN: 1FADP3K28GL317441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,673 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!Contact Sales for More Information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 165,918 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris
 173,821 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey A...
 184,341 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory