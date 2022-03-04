$3,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,888
- Listing ID: 8482074
- Stock #: 0023
- VIN: 1FADP3J2XGL299834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 310,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TITANIUM! AUTO! SEDAN! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!
BLUETOOTH! A/C! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH
CLEAN TITLE! ABSOLUTELY ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! ENGIEN AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK STRONG!
VERY GOOD BODY! DRIVE SMOOTH ! AS IS SALE!
Vehicle Features
