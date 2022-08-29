2016 Ford Focus

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 3 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9181570

9181570 VIN: 1FADP3K20GL206222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,389 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.