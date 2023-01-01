2016 Ford Taurus

$11,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 7 8 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9976730

9976730 Stock #: 1900

1900 VIN: 1FAHP2MK9GG114530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1900

Mileage 85,782 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar 3.39 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Halogen Headlights Intermittent front wipers Black window trim Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features sun visors 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Skid plate(s) Capless fuel filler system 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION TACHOMETER GAUGE DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS 220 AMPS ALTERNATOR DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR 0.7 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.