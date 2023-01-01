2016 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10500423

10500423 VIN: 1FTYR2CG1GKB26573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Anti-Theft System Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.