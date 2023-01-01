Menu
2016 Ford Transit

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

148"/backup camera/BT/Ready for work

2016 Ford Transit

148"/backup camera/BT/Ready for work

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500423
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CG1GKB26573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. Transit for work, Accident Free, Rear wheel Drive, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 178,000KM on it. 5 Door, 2 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Sensors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

