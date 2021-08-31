Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Transit

85,110 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit

XL

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

  1. 1633473669
  2. 1633473680
  3. 1633473679
  4. 1633473679
  5. 1633473677
  6. 1633473680
  7. 1633473678
  8. 1633473679
  9. 1633473677
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

85,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726720
  • VIN: 1FBZX2YG1GKA91377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 13
  • Mileage 85,110 KM

Vehicle Description

 

CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE

 

 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available

WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER

598 DANFORTH ROAD
SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7
4166903227                      http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********
We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************
These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE 
* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline/Natural Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Auto Center

2010 Subaru Forester...
 274,861 KM
$3,490 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 181,087 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SXT
 197,200 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Email Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

Call Dealer

416-690-XXXX

(click to show)

416-690-3227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory