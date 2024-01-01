Menu
SLT-1 Loaded w/ Leather, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Upgraded 20 Wheels - Excellent Shape - Local Ontario SUV - Accident Free - Meticulously Maintained! AWD/4WD with Navigation, 20 Premium Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Particulate Air Filter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel With Cruise And Audio Controls, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Rear Cargo Management System, Satellite Radio, 10-Way Power Drivers Seat, Easyfold Rear Seat Back Release, Automatic Headlights, Reverse Sensing System, Heated Mirrors, Body-Colour Exterior Mirror Caps And Door Handles, And Securicode Keyless Entry Keypad! CarFAX Verified - Clean Title - Accident Free! 

Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

We accept all types of credit cards.

Motorfield
6515 Kingston Rd
Toronto, ON M1C 1L5
Office: 1 (800) 270 3065
Direct: (416) 270 3012
Email: sales@motorfield.ca
Web: motorfield.ca

2016 GMC Acadia

151,500 KM

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

416-270-3012

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

151,500KM
VIN 1GKKVRKD3GJ293237

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,500 KM

SLT-1 Loaded w/ Leather, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Upgraded 20" Wheels - Excellent Shape - Local Ontario SUV - Accident Free - Meticulously Maintained! AWD/4WD with Navigation, 20" Premium Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Particulate Air Filter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel With Cruise And Audio Controls, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Rear Cargo Management System, Satellite Radio, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, Easyfold Rear Seat Back Release, Automatic Headlights, Reverse Sensing System, Heated Mirrors, Body-Colour Exterior Mirror Caps And Door Handles, And Securicode Keyless Entry Keypad! CarFAX Verified - Clean Title - Accident Free! 

Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

We accept all types of credit cards.

Motorfield
6515 Kingston Rd
Toronto, ON M1C 1L5
Office: 1 (800) 270 3065
Direct: (416) 270 3012
Email: sales@motorfield.ca
Web: motorfield.ca


Interior

Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel

Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Fog Lamps
Power Rear Liftgate

All Wheel Drive
GVWR

Rear Park Assist
Air Bags
Rear Vision Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)

SEAT ADJUSTER

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
door handles
cargo compartment
alternator
Visors
Side Rails
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
steering column
horn
Door Locks
Lighting
Instrumentation
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc
Axle
Audio system controls
Mirror
3.16 ratio
dual halogen projector lamp
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
roof-mounted
for child safety seats
padded with cloth trim
Body
electronic with set and resume speed
Halogen projector beam
3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm
5-gauge with Enhanced Driver Information Centre
frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
interior with theater dimming
reading lights for front seats
second row reading lamps integrated into dome light
single outlet
Wheel
170 amps
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
dual-note
Ride and Handling
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
Trim
body-colour bodyside
variable effort
front passenger air bag suppression
266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Insulation
acoustical package
tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
17 (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Storage system
rear cargo area under floor
passenger 8-way power
front centre with 2 cup holders and storage
leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
REAR WITH HEADPHONE JACKS
outside temperature indicator and digital compass display
6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (TV14526 AWD models only.)
chrome (Bright beltline moulding.)
aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel

Motorfield

Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3012

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Motorfield

416-270-3012

2016 GMC Acadia