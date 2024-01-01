$17,490+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
V6 AWD SLT-1*Accident Free, Leather, Sunroof*
Location
Motorfield
1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
416-270-3012
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT-1 Loaded w/ Leather, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Upgraded 20" Wheels - Excellent Shape - Local Ontario SUV - Accident Free - Meticulously Maintained! AWD/4WD with Navigation, 20" Premium Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Particulate Air Filter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel With Cruise And Audio Controls, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Rear Cargo Management System, Satellite Radio, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, Easyfold Rear Seat Back Release, Automatic Headlights, Reverse Sensing System, Heated Mirrors, Body-Colour Exterior Mirror Caps And Door Handles, And Securicode Keyless Entry Keypad! CarFAX Verified - Clean Title - Accident Free!
Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
We accept all types of credit cards.
Vehicle Features
Motorfield
416-270-3012