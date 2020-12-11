Menu
2016 Honda Civic

86,464 KM

$16,388

+ tax & licensing
$16,388

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Touring

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$16,388

+ taxes & licensing

86,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6357539
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91GH110317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,464 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS 2016 HONDA CIVIC BLUE TOURING TURBO ONE OWNER PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCH SCREEN, PUSH TO START, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, SIDE MIRRIOR CAMERA, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, PRE COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRIORS AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2016 HONDA CIVIC BLUE TOURING TURBO ONE OWNER WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

