2016 Honda Pilot

118,246 KM

Details

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

LX

2016 Honda Pilot

LX

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

118,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136610
  • Stock #: 1922
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H24GB506016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1922
  • Mileage 118,246 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 118K KM, AWD, 3.5L V6, Certified, CLEAN CarFax, 7 seats, Backup camera, Front collision warning, Lane departutre warning, Blind spot detection, Parking sensors, Heated mirrors, Power driver s seat, BLUETOOTH, AUX and USB ports, 3RD ROW, Snow tires, Great utility vehicle, Perfect for the family and much much more ..

Other SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Lane departure warning system

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Auto Headlights

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Navigation System
CENTRE CONSOLE
Adjustable Pedals
Sunglass Holder

Convenience

Clock
Remote car starter

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control
Air Condition

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Interior Trunk Release
Parking Sensors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Aux. Audio Input
Audio Steering Controls
LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM
AUTO UP/DOWN WINDOWS
Aux. 12v Outlet
AIR BAGS (CURTAIN)
AIR BAGS (SIDE)
AM/FM STEREO W. CD
VAR. INTERMITTENT WIPERS
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
INTERIOR REAR MIRROR
THIRD RD ROW SEATING
AUTO DOWN WINDOWS
PARKING SENSORS W VISUAL AID
PROXIMITY ENTRY AND KEYLESS FOB
INTERIOR GAS RELEASE
HONDALINK SYSTEM
Front Collision Warning
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHT AND LIGHTNING SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

