2016 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

