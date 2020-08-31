Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

21,750 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

LE

LE

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

21,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5815200
  • Stock #: 813
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE3GU271368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Hatchback, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

