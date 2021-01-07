Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

72,650 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6501703
  • Stock #: 800
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE4GU985133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Sedan, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Email Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Alternate Numbers
416-477-6086
