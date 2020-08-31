Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

43,958 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

L+

2016 Hyundai Elantra

L+

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5769621
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5GH748218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,958 KM

Vehicle Description


CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE

 

 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available







WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available















FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER



598 DANFORTH ROAD



SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7







4166903227 ADVENTURELANE.COM.











If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********







We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************







These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.







* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

