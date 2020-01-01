Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

74,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

SPORT

Location

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

74,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6265980
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB4GG329141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** CERTIFIED **

** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value**

**ONE OWNER **

** 2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT, 74,xxx km, Clean, Driving nice. **

**Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. OPEN MON- SAT 10 - 6 pm, Sundays, open only by appointment** .

 **WARRANTY available up to 3 years **

**HST and Licencing is extra**

*FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487Stefan 

Vehicle Features

Sport
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

