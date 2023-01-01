Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

144,507 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 9840788
  2. 9840788
  3. 9840788
  4. 9840788
  5. 9840788
  6. 9840788
  7. 9840788
  8. 9840788
  9. 9840788
  10. 9840788
  11. 9840788
  12. 9840788
  13. 9840788
  14. 9840788
  15. 9840788
  16. 9840788
  17. 9840788
  18. 9840788
  19. 9840788
  20. 9840788
  21. 9840788
  22. 9840788
  23. 9840788
  24. 9840788
  25. 9840788
  26. 9840788
Contact Seller

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840788
  • Stock #: 010514
  • VIN: KMHE34L11GA010514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 010514
  • Mileage 144,507 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited! Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Fully Loaded With Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Land Departure Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats And Much More!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 144,507 KM
$18,895 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 139,756 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Aveo5...
 68,216 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory