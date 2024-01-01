$11,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster
TECH Navigation / Camera No Accident!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 318475
- Mileage 135,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2016 Hyundai Veloster TECH Navigation/Camera, available now at The Cars Factory! This sporty coupe boasts a bold gray exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making it a standout on any road. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting and effortless handling. With only 135,624 km on the odometer, this Veloster is ready for many more adventures.
This well-equipped TECH trim comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, navigate with ease using the built-in navigation system, and stay connected with the premium sound system. Stay warm and cozy during chilly commutes with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors, while the backup camera provides extra peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spaces. This Veloster is a perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a fun and reliable daily ride.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
The Cars Factory
+ taxes & licensing
