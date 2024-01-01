Menu
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2016 Hyundai Veloster TECH Navigation/Camera, available now at The Cars Factory! This sporty coupe boasts a bold gray exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making it a standout on any road. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting and effortless handling. With only 135,624 km on the odometer, this Veloster is ready for many more adventures.

This well-equipped TECH trim comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, navigate with ease using the built-in navigation system, and stay connected with the premium sound system. Stay warm and cozy during chilly commutes with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors, while the backup camera provides extra peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spaces. This Veloster is a perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a fun and reliable daily ride. Welcome to The Cars Factory! We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><hr style=border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-color: #e5e7eb; border-image: initial; box-sizing: content-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; height: 0px; margin: 1rem 0px; overflow: visible; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; CERTIFICATION Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

135,624 KM

TECH Navigation / Camera No Accident!

Location

Used
135,624KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD9GU269671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 318475
  • Mileage 135,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2016 Hyundai Veloster TECH Navigation/Camera, available now at The Cars Factory! This sporty coupe boasts a bold gray exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making it a standout on any road. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting and effortless handling. With only 135,624 km on the odometer, this Veloster is ready for many more adventures.

This well-equipped TECH trim comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, navigate with ease using the built-in navigation system, and stay connected with the premium sound system. Stay warm and cozy during chilly commutes with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors, while the backup camera provides extra peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spaces. This Veloster is a perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a fun and reliable daily ride.

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

 

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

