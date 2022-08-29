Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

161,500 KM

Details

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Sport

Sport

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

161,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293563
  • Stock #: 0045
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB6GW138796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT! 4X4! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH!

ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!

VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

 

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

 

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

 

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

 

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

 

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

