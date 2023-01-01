Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

13,551 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,551KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9631660
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS1GW196460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

