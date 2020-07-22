Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Fine Auto Sales

437-777-3563

4WD,sunroof,backup camera,gps

2016 Jeep Compass

Location

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

  Listing ID: 5393600
  Stock #: 86
  VIN: 1C4NJDAB7GD650666

77,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 86
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL 437 777 3563 * 2016 jeep compass  


Come by and give this beautiful 2016 jeep compass a visit! This vehicle offers a perfect mixture between luxury and performance for a 5-seater sedan. Powering this vehicle is an efficient 2.4L  4 cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission sending power to the all WHEEL DRIVE ! Comfortable, luxurious steering great handling and beautiful ride. Vehicle has many features such as: remote start, automatic, front and rear sensors, , heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, AM-FM-CD-AUX player, Bluetooth system (audio), traction control, key-less entry, remote start, multi functional steering wheel, comfortable cushion seats, theft deterrent system, tire pressure sensors, amazing sound system and much more! If you are interested in this vehicle please call or visit our showroom for more information 437 777 3563 !


Financing available - All credit welcome! * Bad credit, no credit, bankruptcy, cash income/self-employed, divorced, high chances of approval! (significant down-payment may be required)! Financing rates available upon contacting dealer!


Apply online at - www.fineautosales.ca/car-loan-application - Over 60 cars, vans, and trucks to choose from. Check us out at -  https://www.fineautosales.ca - call 437 777 3563 for more information.  


* This vehicle is being sold as is in order to certify it a charge of six hundred and ninety five ($695) is required hence why this vehicle is not derivable and not certified until then.


Vehicle location: * 773 Warden Ave Scarborough, Ontario M1L4C2 * CALL 437 777 3563 FOR MORE INFORMATION!  Taxes and certification extra - Call for more details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

