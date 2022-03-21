Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

151,758 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

King's Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

Location

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

  1. 8958406
  2. 8958406
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,758KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8958406
  • Stock #: D2692
  • VIN: 1c4rjfcm9gc341587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2692
  • Mileage 151,758 KM

Vehicle Description

OVERLAND | AWD | AUTOMATIC | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | COLLISION AVOIDANCE | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 



                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King's Auto Ltd.

2017 Nissan Rogue SL
 138,776 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey GT
 133,306 KM
$22,890 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 131,897 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

Call Dealer

416-916-XXXX

(click to show)

416-916-1514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory