773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2
2016 kia forte
Come by and give this beautiful 2016 kia forte a visit! This vehicle offers a perfect mixture between luxury and performance for a 5-seater sedan. Powering this vehicle is an efficient 4 cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission sending power to the front WHEEL DRIVE ! Comfortable, luxurious steering great handling and beautiful ride. Vehicle has many features such as: remote start, automatic, front and rear sensors, , heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, AM-FM-CD-AUX player, Bluetooth system (audio), traction control, key-less entry, remote start, multi functional steering wheel, comfortable cushion seats, theft deterrent system, tire pressure sensors, amazing sound system and much more! If you are interested in this vehicle please call or visit our showroom for more information 437 777 3563 !
Financing available - All credit welcome! * Bad credit, no credit, bankruptcy, cash income/self-employed, divorced, high chances of approval! (significant down-payment may be required)! Financing rates available upon contacting dealer!
Apply online at - www.fineautosales.ca/car-loan-application - Over 60 cars, vans, and trucks to choose from. Check us out at - https://www.fineautosales.ca
* This vehicle is being sold as is in order to certify it a charge of six hundred and ninety five ($695) is required hence why this vehicle is not derivable and not certified until then.
Vehicle location: * 773 Warden Ave Scarborough, Ontario M1L4C2 * CALL 437 777 3563 FOR MORE INFORMATION! Taxes and certification extra
