2016 Kia Sedona

234,000 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sedona

1 Owner/No Accidents/8 Seater/Power Sliding Doors

2016 Kia Sedona

1 Owner/No Accidents/8 Seater/Power Sliding Doors

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C14G6205656

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

1 Owner, Accident Free, Automatic, 8 Passenger, Has 234,000 km on it, Very Well Maintained. 4 Door, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Sliding Doors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power mirrors, Rear View Camera, Tilt Steering.

 

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00

www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Sliding Doors

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2016 Kia Sedona