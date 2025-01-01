Menu
PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. LX Trim, FWD, Loaded, NO ACCIDENTS. Automatic, Has 140,000 on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB & Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims, Heated and Power Mirrors, Gas Saver, Fuel Efficient, Very Comfortable. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca 416-886-7788 D2 AUTO SALES 3748 KINGSTON RD SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5 HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM SUNDAYS CLOSED

2016 Kia Sorento

140,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L/TURBO/NOACCIDENTS/GASSAVER/LOADED/CERTIFIED.

12109526

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L/TURBO/NOACCIDENTS/GASSAVER/LOADED/CERTIFIED.

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A13GG111980

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. LX Trim, FWD, Loaded, NO ACCIDENTS. Automatic, Has 140,000 on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB & Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims, Heated and Power Mirrors, Gas Saver, Fuel Efficient, Very Comfortable. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca 416-886-7788 D2 AUTO SALES 3748 KINGSTON RD SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5 HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM SUNDAYS CLOSED

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-XXXX

416-886-7788

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

