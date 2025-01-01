$9,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L/TURBO/NOACCIDENTS/GASSAVER/LOADED/CERTIFIED.
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Certified
$9,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. LX Trim, FWD, Loaded, NO ACCIDENTS. Automatic, Has 140,000 on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB & Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims, Heated and Power Mirrors, Gas Saver, Fuel Efficient, Very Comfortable. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca 416-886-7788 D2 AUTO SALES 3748 KINGSTON RD SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5 HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM SUNDAYS CLOSED
