Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,481 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Kia Soul EX – Clean, Low-Mileage, and Ready to Go!
Why Choose This Kia Soul? With only 93,481 km, this 2016 Kia Soul EX is a rare find in excellent condition. It’s a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and style, ideal for anyone looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle. Whether you’re navigating busy city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Kia Soul offers versatility and peace of mind with modern features like a backup camera and heated seats.
Vehicle Highlights:
- Year: 2016
- Make/Model: Kia Soul EX
- Mileage: Only 93,481 km
- Condition: Immaculate, one-owner, no accidents, and smoke-free
- Exterior Color: White
- Interior: Black
Key Features:
- Heated Seats for comfort in any weather
- Backup Camera for easy parking and added safety
- Eco Mode for improved fuel efficiency
- Power Windows & Locks for convenience at your fingertips
- Spacious & Versatile Interior – perfect for city driving or road trips
- Clean, Well-Maintained – this Soul is ready to hit the road!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
