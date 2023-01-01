2016 Land Rover Discovery

$22,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 4 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093128

10093128 Stock #: 590278

590278 VIN: SALCT2BG2GH590278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 590278

Mileage 134,441 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Windows MOONROOF Interior Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Driver Side Airbag Premium Audio Package Front Sensors Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.