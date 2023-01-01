Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Discovery

134,441 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Discovery

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUX

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10093128
  2. 10093128
  3. 10093128
  4. 10093128
  5. 10093128
  6. 10093128
  7. 10093128
  8. 10093128
  9. 10093128
  10. 10093128
  11. 10093128
  12. 10093128
  13. 10093128
  14. 10093128
  15. 10093128
  16. 10093128
  17. 10093128
  18. 10093128
  19. 10093128
  20. 10093128
  21. 10093128
  22. 10093128
  23. 10093128
  24. 10093128
  25. 10093128
  26. 10093128
  27. 10093128
  28. 10093128
  29. 10093128
Contact Seller

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093128
  • Stock #: 590278
  • VIN: SALCT2BG2GH590278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 590278
  • Mileage 134,441 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport AWD HSE LUXURY 7 Passenger! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Dual Climate Control And Much More! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Interior

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2016 Land Rover Disc...
 134,441 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 143,294 KM
$18,895 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 137,231 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory