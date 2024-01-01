Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>Introducing the 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD – a top-of-the-line vehicle that combines luxury, performance, and advanced features in one exceptionally clean package.</p><h3 style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; font-weight: 500; line-height: 1.2; font-size: 1.75rem; color: #1978a5; font-family: open-sans, Segoe UI, Tahoma, Geneva, Verdana, sans-serif;>Features and Highlights:</h3><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding-left: 2rem; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Heated Leather Seats</span>: Experience ultimate comfort, no matter the weather.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Advanced Navigation System</span>: Get to your destination with ease and confidence.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Camera System</span>: Enjoy enhanced visibility and parking assistance.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Blind Spot Monitor</span>: Drive with added safety and awareness.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Lane Departure Warning</span>: Stay on track with this essential safety feature.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Push Start</span>: Start your journey effortlessly with the push of a button.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Panoramic Moonroof</span>: Soak in the view and enjoy the open sky above.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Ice Cold A/C</span>: Stay cool and comfortable on the hottest days.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>And Much More!</span>: This vehicle is fully loaded with additional features to enhance your driving experience.</li></ul><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>This Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD is not just a car; it’s a statement. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, you’ll do it in style and comfort. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a vehicle that truly has it all.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;> </p><h3 style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; font-weight: 500; line-height: 1.2; font-size: 1.75rem; color: #1978a5; font-family: open-sans, Segoe UI, Tahoma, Geneva, Verdana, sans-serif;>Contact Us Today:</h3><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. Schedule a test drive and see for yourself why the 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD is the right choice for you.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Discover The Cars Factory Difference</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;> </p></div></div></div></div>

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

83,083 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

4WD Sport HSE Only 083,083KM Loaded!

11927165

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

4WD Sport HSE Only 083,083KM Loaded!

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,083KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCR2BG8GH593488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Cars Factory

416-886-2323

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport