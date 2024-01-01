$18,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport
4WD Sport HSE Only 083,083KM Loaded!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD – a top-of-the-line vehicle that combines luxury, performance, and advanced features in one exceptionally clean package.Features and Highlights:
- Heated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, no matter the weather.
- Advanced Navigation System: Get to your destination with ease and confidence.
- Camera System: Enjoy enhanced visibility and parking assistance.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added safety and awareness.
- Lane Departure Warning: Stay on track with this essential safety feature.
- Push Start: Start your journey effortlessly with the push of a button.
- Panoramic Moonroof: Soak in the view and enjoy the open sky above.
- Ice Cold A/C: Stay cool and comfortable on the hottest days.
- And Much More!: This vehicle is fully loaded with additional features to enhance your driving experience.
This Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD is not just a car; it’s a statement. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, you’ll do it in style and comfort. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a vehicle that truly has it all.
Contact Us Today:
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. Schedule a test drive and see for yourself why the 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD is the right choice for you.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
