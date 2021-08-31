Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

143,011 KM

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

Sport TD6 HSE | DIESEL | NAVI | CAM | PANO |

Sport TD6 HSE | DIESEL | NAVI | CAM | PANO |

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

143,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7867266
  • Stock #: 0394
  • VIN: SALWR2KF5GA549283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0394
  • Mileage 143,011 KM

Vehicle Description

LAND ROVER INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, 


BLACK OVER BEIGE LEATHER INT,


AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL,  NAVIGATION SYSTEM,  BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  143,011 KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

