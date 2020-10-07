Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

99,997 KM

Details Description Features

$39,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 HSE

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

99,997KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6106035
  • Stock #: 3523
  • VIN: SALWR2KF8GA112412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3523
  • Mileage 99,997 KM

Vehicle Description

LAND ROVER INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARPROOF VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT, A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 99,997 KM! ** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS*** THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED . CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS. **FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Fine Motors

2016 Nissan Rogue S
 49,377 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 98,891 KM
$22,880 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 69,610 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Call Dealer

647-686-XXXX

(click to show)

647-686-7808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory