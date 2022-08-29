Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

59,056 KM

Details Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr V8 Supercharged

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr V8 Supercharged

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,056KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103279
  • VIN: SALWZ2EFXGA110222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

