2016 Lexus RX 350

77,020 KM

$34,880

+ tax & licensing
$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

NAVI | CAM | ROOF | LEXUS WARRANTY | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES*

2016 Lexus RX 350

NAVI | CAM | ROOF | LEXUS WARRANTY | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES*

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

77,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6626765
  • Stock #: 1671
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA8GC040560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1671
  • Mileage 77,020 KM

Vehicle Description

LEXUS INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST***


WHITE OVER BLACK LEATHER IN


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL,  NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH , TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY  77,020KM!


** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**  CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C** OPTIONAL 4 NEW SNOW TIRES FOR 199 PLUS TAX.***

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
MEMORY SEAT
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

