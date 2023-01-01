2016 Maserati Quattroporte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,777 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 7 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10276137

10276137 Stock #: STKMASE16

STKMASE16 VIN: ZAM56RRA2G1187682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # STKMASE16

Mileage 33,738 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.