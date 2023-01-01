Menu
2016 Maserati Quattroporte

33,738 KM

Details Description Features

$49,777

+ tax & licensing
Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

S Q4 |ZEGNA RED INTERIOR PCKG|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276137
  • Stock #: STKMASE16
  • VIN: ZAM56RRA2G1187682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Maserati Quattroporte SQ4 - Black Exterior on Red Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - One Owner - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 33k - Over 150k MSRP New - Dealer Serviced - Loaded w/ Zegna Interior Package ($7,900 upgrade), Leather Heated/Cooled/Memory Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Harman/Kardon Audio, 4-Zone Climate ($3600 Upgrade), Trident Stitching on Headrest, Piano Black High Gloss Interior Trim ($3060 Upgrade), Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Shades, Paddle Shifters, Sport Suspension Mode, Power Foot pedals, Red Brake Calipers, Power Trunk, Sport 21 Inch Wheels ($6220 Upgrade) & More! In Excellent Shape, Well Maintained! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

