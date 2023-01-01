$49,777+ tax & licensing
2016 Maserati Quattroporte
S Q4 |ZEGNA RED INTERIOR PCKG|
Location
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,777
- Listing ID: 10276137
- Stock #: STKMASE16
- VIN: ZAM56RRA2G1187682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 33,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Maserati Quattroporte SQ4 - Black Exterior on Red Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - One Owner - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 33k - Over 150k MSRP New - Dealer Serviced - Loaded w/ Zegna Interior Package ($7,900 upgrade), Leather Heated/Cooled/Memory Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Harman/Kardon Audio, 4-Zone Climate ($3600 Upgrade), Trident Stitching on Headrest, Piano Black High Gloss Interior Trim ($3060 Upgrade), Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Shades, Paddle Shifters, Sport Suspension Mode, Power Foot pedals, Red Brake Calipers, Power Trunk, Sport 21 Inch Wheels ($6220 Upgrade) & More! In Excellent Shape, Well Maintained! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!
Included in the price:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!
Vehicle Features
