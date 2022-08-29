Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

114,200 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mads Auto Sales

647-773-4845

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016.5 AWD 4dr Auto GX

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016.5 AWD 4dr Auto GX

Location

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

647-773-4845

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9095356
  • VIN: JM3KE4BE8G0706256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L ENGINE / GAS SAVER / AWD /  NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM> > > >

EASY FINANCE  STARTING AT 4.99%  OAC 

 

 

 

CALL US TODAY AT 416-500-9598 / 647-773-4845 .

We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://madsautosales.com/financing/

.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Financing is available on all makes and models - Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there will be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $1099.00 (varies based on approvals).

 Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified ,The advertised price doesn't include the certification cost, Certification available for six hundred ninety five dollars . ,Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

