$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-773-4845
2016 Mazda CX-5
2016.5 AWD 4dr Auto GX
Location
Mads Auto Sales
1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1
647-773-4845
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9095356
- VIN: JM3KE4BE8G0706256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L ENGINE / GAS SAVER / AWD / NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM> > > >
EASY FINANCE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC
CALL US TODAY AT 416-500-9598 / 647-773-4845 .
We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://madsautosales.com/financing/
.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C
Financing is available on all makes and models - Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there will be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $1099.00 (varies based on approvals).
Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified ,The advertised price doesn't include the certification cost, Certification available for six hundred ninety five dollars . ,Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.