2016 Mazda MAZDA3. 90,271 KM. $18,338 + tax & licensing. GX. Scarboro Mazda, 2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3. 1-877-469-5969. VIN 3MZBM1U71GM305909. Stock # P3058. Interior Colour Black. Body Style Sedan. Fuel Type Gasoline. Drive Type Front Wheel Drive. Transmission Automatic. Engine 4-cylinder. Doors 4-door. Passengers 5. We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don't Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome. This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family: - 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items) - Professionally reconditioned vehicles - $0 Down at Financing Options Available - Full safety - Free CarFax report ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $495 each. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

90,271 KM

$18,338

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$18,338

+ taxes & licensing

90,271KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1U71GM305909

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3058
  • Mileage 90,271 KM

We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don’t Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome.

We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3




This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you!  Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:




- 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items)

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report




ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent.

OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $495 each.

Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
$18,338

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2016 Mazda MAZDA3