2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P3058
- Mileage 90,271 KM
Vehicle Description
We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don’t Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome.
We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:
- 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items)
- Professionally reconditioned vehicles
- $0 Down at Financing Options Available
- Full safety
- Free CarFax report
ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent.
OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $495 each.
Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!
Vehicle Features
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
